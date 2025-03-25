Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains amid optimism that the U.S. reciprocal tariffs will be narrower than feared.

The Nikkei average rose 0.46 percent to 37,780.54, snapping a three-day losing streak. The broader Topix index settled 0.24 percent higher at 2,797.52.

The yen weakened against other major currencies even as minutes from BoJ's January 23-24 meeting revealed a growing consensus among policymakers that further tightening would be appropriate.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

