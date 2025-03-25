Japanese markets eked out modest gains amid optimism that the U.S. reciprocal tariffs will be narrower than feared.
The Nikkei average rose 0.46 percent to 37,780.54, snapping a three-day losing streak. The broader Topix index settled 0.24 percent higher at 2,797.52.
The yen weakened against other major currencies even as minutes from BoJ's January 23-24 meeting revealed a growing consensus among policymakers that further tightening would be appropriate.
