Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Tata Motors, BSE and Punjab National Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,472, a premium of 57.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,414.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 34.80 points or 0.14% to 24,414.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.34% to 19.06.

Tata Motors, BSE and Punjab National Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

