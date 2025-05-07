Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 263.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 148.03% to Rs 105.14 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 263.72% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 148.03% to Rs 105.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 235.14% to Rs 40.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.44% to Rs 308.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales105.1442.39 148 308.52131.04 135 OPM %18.4017.08 -17.1819.17 - PBDT18.946.17 207 50.9918.94 169 PBT17.224.82 257 44.1513.92 217 NP15.644.30 264 40.1511.98 235
