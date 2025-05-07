RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 22.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 87.29 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech declined 22.71% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 87.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.75% to Rs 23.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 415.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales87.29106.18 -18 415.07409.52 1 OPM %21.9022.01 -19.8823.41 - PBDT16.7117.63 -5 62.5878.00 -20 PBT8.8311.51 -23 32.6553.45 -39 NP6.508.41 -23 23.7439.40 -40
