Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 5.35% to 17.23.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,728, a premium of 61.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,666.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 88.55 points or 0.36% to 24,666.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.35% to 17.23.

Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics and REC were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Benchmarks end higher amid inflation relief, monsoon boost

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.46%

Keystone Realtors gains after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 65 cr

Sensex settles 182 pts higher, Nifty ends above 24,650; metal shares shine

Sai Life Sciences jumps after stellar Q4 results

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

