A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.35 croreNet loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.77 -55 OPM %-68.57-25.97 -PBDT-0.260.37 PL PBT-0.500.09 PL NP-0.500.27 PL
