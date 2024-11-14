Business Standard
Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 4.27% to 14.78.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,621.40, a premium of 88.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,532.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 26.35 points or 0.11% to 23,532.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.27% to 14.78.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Aeronautics and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

