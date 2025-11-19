Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Infosys, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,078, a premium of 25.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,052.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 142.60 points or 0.55% to 26,052.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.01% to 11.97.

Infosys, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

