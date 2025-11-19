Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Can Fin Homes receives affirmation in LT credit ratings

Can Fin Homes receives affirmation in LT credit ratings

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) has reaffirmed ratings of long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Can Fin Homes (CFHL) at CARE AAA+; Stable. Reaffirmation continues to factor CFHL's strong parentage, with Canara Bank (rated CARE AAA; Stable) as the primary shareholder holding 29.99% as on 30 September 2025. The parent provides board level oversight, strategic guidance and shared brand franchise. Despite its modest shareholding, Canara Bank considers CFHL a strategically important entity and has reiterated its commitment to provide support while maintaining its equity stake.

Supported by its parentage and track record, CFHL enjoys strong financial flexibility, enabling it to raise funds from diversified sources at competitive rates. Ratings also reflect CFHL's relatively low-risk loan portfolio, with a dominant share of salaried borrowers, its continued healthy financial performance, stable profitability, strong asset quality, and adequate capitalisation levels. These strengths outweigh credit challenges arising from high leverage, regional concentration and competitive housing finance segment.

 

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

