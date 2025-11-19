Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rico Auto Industries jumps 43% in nine days

Rico Auto Industries jumps 43% in nine days

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Rico Auto Industries surged 2% to Rs 115.02, extending gains for the ninth consecutive trading session.

Shares Rico Auto Industries of surged 42.94% in nine trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 80.47 on 9 September 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 118 today. On the BSE, 6.43 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 32.88% as against the Sensex's 0.79% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 19.14% as against the Sensex's 3.87% jump.

 

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 33.17% as against Sensex's 9.6% rise.

Also Read

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Stock Market LIVE: IT, PSU Bank rally drives Sensex; Nifty tops 26k; Groww, Physicswallah tumble 10%

Anmol Bishnoi

NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

International Men's Day

Do protein shakes affect male fertility? What experts want you to know

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshows, inaugurates farming summit

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 80.172. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 94.05, 87.23, and 78.76, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Rico Auto Industries is in the business of manufacturing and sale of auto components for two and four wheeler vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 164% to Rs 17.58 crore on a 9% jump in net sales to Rs 627.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Captain Polyplast gains after bagging Rs 8-cr solar pumping systems order

Captain Polyplast gains after bagging Rs 8-cr solar pumping systems order

KEC International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEC International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Can Fin Homes receives affirmation in LT credit ratings

Can Fin Homes receives affirmation in LT credit ratings

Infosys soars as Rs 18,000 crore buyback window opens tomorrow

Infosys soars as Rs 18,000 crore buyback window opens tomorrow

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaGemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon