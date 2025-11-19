Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEC International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

HBL Engineering Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2025.

KEC International Ltd crashed 9.69% to Rs 705.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73904 shares in the past one month.

 

HBL Engineering Ltd lost 8.23% to Rs 944.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd tumbled 6.63% to Rs 170.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd plummeted 5.86% to Rs 1001.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4965 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 568.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6564 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Can Fin Homes receives affirmation in LT credit ratings

Infosys soars as Rs 18,000 crore buyback window opens tomorrow

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Bondada Engineering signs 5-year Framework Agreement with Adani Group

Sensex gains 458 pts; PSU Bank shares advance

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

