Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX climbs 12.31% to 13.63.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,074, a premium of 5.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,068.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 124 points or 0.47% to 26,068.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 12.31% to 13.63.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

