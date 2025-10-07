Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

India VIX declined 1.39% to 10.05.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,229, a premium of 120.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,108.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 30.65 points or 0.12% to 25,108.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.39% to 10.05.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

