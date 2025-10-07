Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reserve Bank includes State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks under Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

Reserve Bank includes State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks under Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

In pursuance of the announcement made in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated October 01, 2025, the Reserve Bank has, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, issued a Notification to bring State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks under the ambit of the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021 (the Scheme), with effect from November 01, 2025.

With this enhancement, the Scheme shall cover the following regulated entities:

All Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, State Co-operative Banks, Central Co-operative Banks, Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks, and Non-Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks with deposits size of Rs 50 crore and above as on the date of the audited balance sheet of the previous financial year.

 

All Non-Banking Financial Companies (excluding Housing Finance Companies) which (a) are authorised to accept deposits; or (b) have customer interface, with an assets size of ₹100 crore and above as on the date of the audited balance sheet of the previous financial year.

All System Participants as defined under the Scheme.

Credit Information Companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

