Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

TCS, SBI and Infosys were top traded contracts

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,415, a premium of 129.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,285.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index added 103.55 points or 0.41% to 25,285.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.17% to 10.10.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

 

