Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equity MF inflows down 9% on month, Gold ETFs see heavy inflows

Equity MF inflows down 9% on month, Gold ETFs see heavy inflows

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 43,146 crore in September, compared to an inflow of Rs 52,443 crore in August, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Since April 2025, this is the first time that total flow has turned negative. However, Equity funds saw continued investments, with inflows of Rs 30,422 crore in September. However, this was down around 9% on monthly basis though it marked 55th month of inflows. Debt funds recorded heavy outflows of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in outflows-highest since April 2024. The total net Assets Under Management (AUM) of mutual funds rose to Rs 75.61 lakh crore in September, up from Rs 75.2 lakh crore, reflecting a 0.53% rise month-on-month, while equity AUM hit Rs 33.7 lakh crore, up from Rs 33.1 lakh crore, marking a 1.81% rise. Net inflows into gold ETFs jumped soared around 282% to Rs 8,363.13 crore in September from 2,189.51 crore in August.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

TCS launches AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London

TCS launches AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London

RBI Q1 FY26 House Price Index: Gautam Buddha Nagar Falls 8.47%, Ghaziabad Rises 14.54%, New Base Year 2022-23

RBI Q1 FY26 House Price Index: Gautam Buddha Nagar Falls 8.47%, Ghaziabad Rises 14.54%, New Base Year 2022-23

Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon