Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Jindal Stainless unveiled the pioneering Salt Tipper Trailer at its Technical Conclave in Gujarat, the heart of India's salt industry. The integration of stainless steel in salt trailers addresses long-standing challenges of corrosion, lower durability, shorter lifespan, and high maintenance costs for salt logistics players, offering them lightweight, corrosion-resistant, energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions.

The company has deployed the advanced 304 & JT (N7 as per BIS 6911 specifications) grades of stainless steel, known for their superior corrosion resistance, fire resistance, and higher strength and excellent impact, for building the trailers. Traditional materials used for this application are known to corrode within 3-4 years, leading to operational downtime and high repair costs. In contrast, stainless steel trailers are estimated to offer around 25% weight reduction, which-among other factors-can result in cost savings of about INR 25-30 lakhs over 10 years and an expected lifespan of about 15-20 years.

 

This launch builds on a successful pilot, following which Jindal Stainless' Tipper Trailers have already attracted strong market interest, with leading fleet and transport operators in Gujarat and Rajasthan evaluating the trailers for deployment across their combined fleet.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS launches AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London

TCS launches AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London

RBI Q1 FY26 House Price Index: Gautam Buddha Nagar Falls 8.47%, Ghaziabad Rises 14.54%, New Base Year 2022-23

RBI Q1 FY26 House Price Index: Gautam Buddha Nagar Falls 8.47%, Ghaziabad Rises 14.54%, New Base Year 2022-23

Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon