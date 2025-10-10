Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 27.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 27.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 18.83 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 27.21% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.8318.48 2 OPM %33.4033.60 -PBDT6.566.24 5 PBT6.035.64 7 NP5.334.19 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

