Nifty September futures trade at premium

Sep 11 2024
NSE India VIX advanced 2% as shares declined.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 24,945, a premium of 26.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,918.45 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 122.65 points or 0.49% to 24,918.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2% to 13.63.
Tata Motors, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

