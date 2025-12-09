Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade as investors stayed on edge ahead of the Federal Reserves rate decision and lingering uncertainty over a U.S. trade agreement. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. Financial services share extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 213.65 points or 0.25% to 84,889.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 61.50 points or 0.24% to 25,897.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.88%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,385 shares rose and 1,557 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.62% to 11.20. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,038.60, at a premium of 141.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,897.05.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 76.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 71.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index slipped 0.35% to 27,590.15. The index declined 1.04% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Muthoot Finance (down 1.08%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.99%) and ICICI Bank (down 0.96%), Jio Financial Services (down 0.84%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 0.82%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 0.68%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.66%) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 0.62%) declined.

On the other hand, LIC Housing Finance (up 1.46%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.20%) and Shriram Finance (up 0.82%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) declined 1.03%. The company said that its total production jumped 18.41% to 96,196 units in the month of November 2025, compared with 81,239 units produced in the same period last year.

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) rose 0.84%. The company announced that it has signed a new property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, further strengthening its presence in one of Indias fastest-growing tourism destinations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

