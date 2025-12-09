Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Advent Hotels International Ltd, Sheetal Cool Products Ltd, Ashima Ltd and Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2025.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1204.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2778 shares in the past one month.

 

Advent Hotels International Ltd soared 12.95% to Rs 222. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29072 shares in the past one month.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd spiked 12.77% to Rs 222.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 897 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd gained 12.40% to Rs 18.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10212 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd exploded 12.37% to Rs 2494. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 142 shares in the past one month.

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares decline

Parliament clears Health Security and National Security Cess Bill

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MoRD Sanctions 25 Road Projects Worth Rs 68.67 cr in Tripura to Boost PVTG Connectivity & Rural Development

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

