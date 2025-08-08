NIIT consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.99% to Rs 84.12 croreNet profit of NIIT declined 43.56% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 84.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales84.1282.48 2 OPM %-11.70-1.33 -PBDT13.6115.30 -11 PBT6.939.75 -29 NP4.387.76 -44
