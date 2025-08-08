Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.60% to Rs 441.12 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 20.42% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.60% to Rs 441.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 356.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales441.12356.90 24 OPM %9.479.37 -PBDT30.4224.99 22 PBT24.2619.38 25 NP17.2814.35 20
