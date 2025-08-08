Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 69.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 397.17 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 69.04% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 397.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 339.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales397.17339.92 17 OPM %7.167.80 -PBDT18.7616.22 16 PBT10.448.30 26 NP8.084.78 69
