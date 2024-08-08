Australian stocks fall slightly

The yen recovered losses against the dollar and gold climbed toward $2,400 per ounce, while oil prices slipped after rising more than 2 percent in the overnight U.S. trading session on data showing a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Australian stocks fell slightly as iron ore prices dipped and the Reserve Bank of Australia warned it will not hesitate to raise interest rates again to combat inflation.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.23 percent to 7,682, snapping a two-day winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.34 percent lower at 7,886.50.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday after another tumble on Wall Street overnight.