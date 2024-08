At meeting held on 08 August 2024

The Board of Nava at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Nikhil Devineni (DIN - 08695842), as an Additional Director & Whole-time Director (designated as an Executive Director) effective from 02 September 2024 for a period of 5 (Five) years.