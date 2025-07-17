Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Nikki Global Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %041.67 -PBDT-0.050.05 PL PBT-0.050.05 PL NP-0.050.05 PL

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

