Indian Hotels Co standalone net profit rises 17.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 1044.59 croreNet profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 17.14% to Rs 244.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 208.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 1044.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 931.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1044.59931.27 12 OPM %34.7235.13 -PBDT392.76342.61 15 PBT325.97282.17 16 NP244.58208.80 17
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content