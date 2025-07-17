Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Jul 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.091.43 46 OPM %8.614.90 -PBDT0.270.10 170 PBT0.240.07 243 NP0.180.04 350

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

