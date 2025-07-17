Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 53.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.29% to Rs 97.56 croreNet profit of Vimta Labs rose 53.83% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.29% to Rs 97.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales97.5674.88 30 OPM %34.5234.62 -PBDT35.1126.14 34 PBT25.2518.16 39 NP18.8912.28 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content