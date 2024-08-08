Business Standard
Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore
Net profit of Nikki Global Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.120 0 OPM %41.670 -PBDT0.05-0.06 LP PBT0.05-0.06 LP NP0.05-0.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

