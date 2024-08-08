Tasty Bite Eatables reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.63% to Rs 84.98 crore

Net loss of Tasty Bite Eatables reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 21.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.63% to Rs 84.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.84.98153.481.8821.522.5336.13-4.9428.64-3.6921.37