NINtec Systems Ltd Falls 4.05%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.38%

NINtec Systems Ltd has lost 6.24% over last one month compared to 4.32% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX

NINtec Systems Ltd lost 4.05% today to trade at Rs 685. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.38% to quote at 28994.61. The index is down 4.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd decreased 3.74% and Infosys Ltd lost 2.27% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 14.84 % over last one year compared to the 5.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

NINtec Systems Ltd has lost 6.24% over last one month compared to 4.32% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 753 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 937 on 20 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 282.2 on 23 Mar 2026.

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