Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 22.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.85% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 22.86% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.981.03 -5 OPM %27.5522.33 -PBDT0.630.51 24 PBT0.590.47 26 NP0.430.35 23
