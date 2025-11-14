Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 35.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 433.09 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 35.54% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 433.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 384.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales433.09384.78 13 OPM %6.847.92 -PBDT20.4020.67 -1 PBT11.9812.02 0 NP8.816.50 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content