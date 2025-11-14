Granules India standalone net profit rises 191.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.26% to Rs 877.41 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 191.40% to Rs 120.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.26% to Rs 877.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 557.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales877.41557.92 57 OPM %24.0918.39 -PBDT202.6490.82 123 PBT161.9056.07 189 NP120.6141.39 191
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content