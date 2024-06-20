Nirlon inducts Arjun Khullar as nominee director

Arjun Khullar is an Advisor to the Integrated Strategies Group (ISG) at GIC and a member of their Investment Committee.

Prior to this role he was a Founding Member and Head of ISG and was also a member of India Business Group in GIC. Prior to his move to ISG in 2013, he was a Portfolio Manager in GIC Equities.

Before joining GIC in 2011, Arjun was a Managing Director at JPMorgan. During his 16 years at JPMorgan, Arjun focused on Investment Banking / Equity Capital Markets in Europe and Asia. Prior to JPMorgan, Arjun worked at HSBC for 5 years in Asia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nirlon has inducted Arjun Khullar (DIN 10671903), a Nominee of Reco Berry as an additional director on board of the company on 20 June 2024.