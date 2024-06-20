Nirlon inducts Arjun Khullar as nominee director

Arjun Khullar is an Advisor to the Integrated Strategies Group (ISG) at GIC and a member of their Investment Committee.
Prior to this role he was a Founding Member and Head of ISG and was also a member of India Business Group in GIC. Prior to his move to ISG in 2013, he was a Portfolio Manager in GIC Equities.
Before joining GIC in 2011, Arjun was a Managing Director at JPMorgan. During his 16 years at JPMorgan, Arjun focused on Investment Banking / Equity Capital Markets in Europe and Asia. Prior to JPMorgan, Arjun worked at HSBC for 5 years in Asia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content