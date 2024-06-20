Business Standard
Goa Carbon launches its first branded product 'gcarb+'

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Goa Carbon announced the launch of its first branded product, "gcarb+," aimed at revolutionizing the recarburiser & carbon additive markets.
With manufacturing units strategically located across India, Goa Carbon serves largely to the Aluminium, Steel, and Foundry sectors. Continuing its legacy of excellence, the new brand gcarb+ highlights the company's commitment to quality, sustainability and industry leadership with an intent to provide 'Total Carbon Solutions'.
gcarb+ stands out for its superior quality and is derived from the finest raw materials sourced globally. The product comes with guaranteed specifications, including low sulphur content, significantly reducing harmful emissions and supporting environmental sustainability. gcarb+ is a highperformance carbon raiser/additive, meeting the specific requirements of the primary and secondary steel manufacturers and foundry industries.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

