JSL supplies stainless steel for 'Made in India' freight wagons shipped to Mozambique

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Jindal Stainless recently supplied stainless steel to manufacture 100 'Made in India' freight wagons, being exported to Mozambique. These wagons, made up of grade IRSM 44 stainless steel specially developed by Jindal Stainless for Indian Railways freight stock, were exported from Gujarat's Deendayal Port to South Africa's Mozambique's Port of Nacala with the support of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India. The ministry hailed the development as a major step forward in India's improving export capabilities and its growing prowess in manufacturing and logistics.
The custom-made tippler-style wagons, with a payload of 63 metric tonnes each, were conceptualised and designed by Jindal Rail Infrastructure (JRIL).
JRIL has a proven track record of supplying superior quality railway wagons to Indian Railways, the private sector and international markets, and developing new designs of wagons. JRIL has designed and developed these wagons which are lighter in weight from existing wagons. Around 4.3 tonnes of stainless steel specially developed by Jindal Stainless was used to fabricate the floor, side, and end walls of each wagon. Choosing stainless steel over carbon steel ensures enhanced durability and longevity due to its superior corrosion resistance and inert properties, leading to a lower life cycle cost and lower life cycle carbon emissions. The wagons will help transport coal and iron ore, among other things. Of the total 100 wagons, 24 have reached Mozambique, 26 are currently at the port, and the remaining 50 are being transported to the port.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

