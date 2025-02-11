Business Standard

Nisus exits investment in self-redevelopment housing project in Mumbai

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Nisus Finance Services Co has successfully exited its investment in a self-redevelopment housing project in Mumbai, delivering an impressive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of approximately 21%. Nisus Finance had strategically invested Rs 22 crore in one of Mumbai's self-redevelopment projects located in Pestom Sagar, Ghatkopar. Trilogy Developers acted as the Development Manager for the project.

Commenting on the development Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co said: We are pleased with the outcome of our investment in this self-redevelopment project. This exit reinforces our expertise in identifying and supporting high-potential real estate ventures while generating strong returns. The self-redevelopment model is gaining momentum in Mumbai, and we look forward to further opportunities in this space

 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

