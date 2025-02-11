Business Standard

Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Grasim Inds, Nykaa, Apollo Hospital Enterprise

Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Grasim Inds, Nykaa, Apollo Hospital Enterprise

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban:

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from trading in F&O on Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

Earnings Today:

Ashiana Housing, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Awfis Space Solutions, Bayer Cropscience, Berger Paints India, BLS International Services, Birlasoft, Campus Activewear, Cello World, Cera Sanitaryware, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Devyani International, EID-Parry (India), EIH, EPL, Gensol Engineering, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, HEG, Huhtamaki India, Indo Count Industries, Vodafone Idea will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit jumped 17.5% to Rs 1,170.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 995.97 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 4,888.11 crore.

 

Grasim Industries declined 40.6% to Rs 898.97 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,514.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 8.8% YoY to Rs 34,792.85 crore in Q3 FY25.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises consolidated net profit jumped 51.8% to Rs 372.30 crore on 13.9% increase in net sales to Rs 5,526.90 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit increased 15% to Rs 2,903.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,523.75 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.5% YoY to Rs 13,436.94 crore in Q3 FY24.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit rose 1.2% to Rs 58.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 57.98 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 1.7% YoY to Rs 918.79 crore in Q3 FY25.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) reported 61.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.19 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 26.7% YoY to Rs 2,267.21 crore during the quarter.

Lupin has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated drug application for Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution.

Shriram Properties has entered into joint development agreement (JDA) to develop prime land at Koyamedu, Chennai. The company is embarking on developing a premium residential complex with an aggregate saleable area of 3.2 lakh sqft, to be developed over the next 3 years. The project is expected to have aggregate revenue potential of approximately Rs 350 Rs 400 crore and is being targeted for launch during early FY26.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

