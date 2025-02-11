Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.16% to Rs 78.14 croreNet Loss of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.16% to Rs 78.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales78.1456.97 37 OPM %-13.37-26.10 -PBDT-12.97-17.13 24 PBT-13.95-18.38 24 NP-13.95-18.39 24
