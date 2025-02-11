Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales rise 37.16% to Rs 78.14 crore

Net Loss of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.16% to Rs 78.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales78.1456.97 37 OPM %-13.37-26.10 -PBDT-12.97-17.13 24 PBT-13.95-18.38 24 NP-13.95-18.39 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 266.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 266.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 9.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 9.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2024 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon