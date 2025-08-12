Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nisus Finance Services Co consolidated net profit rises 94.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 109.13% to Rs 28.40 crore

Net profit of Nisus Finance Services Co rose 94.46% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 109.13% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.4013.58 109 OPM %75.1876.95 -PBDT21.3511.81 81 PBT20.0211.75 70 NP16.168.31 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

