Wonder Electricals standalone net profit declines 37.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 154.74 croreNet profit of Wonder Electricals declined 37.64% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 154.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 231.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales154.74231.36 -33 OPM %3.302.67 -PBDT3.214.49 -29 PBT1.492.95 -49 NP1.111.78 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content