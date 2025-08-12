Granules India consolidated net profit declines 16.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 1208.79 croreNet profit of Granules India declined 16.35% to Rs 112.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 1208.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1208.791169.11 3 OPM %20.4122.18 -PBDT239.28234.31 2 PBT170.44181.44 -6 NP112.64134.65 -16
