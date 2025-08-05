Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Monday pitched for a National EV policy with clear targets and timelines to fast-track India's electric mobility transition. The Aayog, in its report titled 'Unlocking a USD 200 Billion Opportunity: Electric Vehicles in India', further recommended expanding corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms to a wider segment of vehicles. India seeks to attain a 30% share of electric vehicles, in the total vehicles sold, by 2030, the report stated. Sale of EVs in India went up from 50,000 in 2016 to 2.08 million in 2024 as against global EV sales having risen from 918,000 in 2016 to 18.78 million in 2024. Thus, Indias transition has been slow to start, but it is picking up. Indias EV penetration was only about one fifth of the global penetration in 2020, but has picked up to over two-fifth of the global penetration in 2024. It continues to show an increasing trend, though relatively slow. This calls for measures to give a stronger push to the EV transition. The report also called for establishing a National EV policy with clear targets and timelines, and a regulatory framework with phased EV mandates.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Over 55.90 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Over 55.90 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Outcome of board meeting of OneSource Specialty Pharma

Outcome of board meeting of OneSource Specialty Pharma

P B Balaji to succeed Adrian Mardell as CEO of JLR

P B Balaji to succeed Adrian Mardell as CEO of JLR

Aditya Infotech spurts on debut

Aditya Infotech spurts on debut

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2025 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayrNSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon