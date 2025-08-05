Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Over 55.90 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August 2014 marked a significant step in banking the unbanked by facilitating the opening of basic savings bank deposit accounts, with associated features such as RuPay debit cards and an in-built overdraft facility. As on date, over 55.90 crore accounts have been opened under PMJDY. The Government has undertaken several measures to ensure that credit inclusion complements deposit inclusion, with a strong focus on funding the unfunded. Further, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates Priority Sector Lending (PSL) targets to ensure that credit flows to sectors such as agriculture, micro and small enterprises, weaker sections, and other underserved areas of the economy.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

