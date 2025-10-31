Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 8.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 138.07 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 8.81% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 138.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales138.07132.34 4 OPM %18.6419.50 -PBDT29.2630.01 -2 PBT25.5326.65 -4 NP18.4320.21 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content