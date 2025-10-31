Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 131.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.09% to Rs 263.04 croreNet profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt rose 131.06% to Rs 120.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.09% to Rs 263.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales263.04187.77 40 OPM %98.0297.38 -PBDT173.6790.23 92 PBT173.6690.23 92 NP120.0151.94 131
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content