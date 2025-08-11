NLC India Ltd down for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 231.3, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 19.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
NLC India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.3, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24473.2. The Sensex is at 80206.91, up 0.44%.NLC India Ltd has added around 1.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34391.95, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 16.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
